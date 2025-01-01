$55,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Certified
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 1511
- Mileage 147,500 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ FOR SALE: 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury – 6.2L V8 – 22" GM Snowflake Wheels ✨
🚗 Platinum Auto Sales – Stock #1511 – Dealer #4744
This mint-condition 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is the ultimate full-size SUV — powerful, comfortable, and loaded with every premium feature you could want. Sitting on factory 22" GM Snowflake wheels with like-new tires, it’s as sharp as it is smooth.
🔥 Power & Performance:
6.2L V8 engine – smooth, strong, and responsive
10-speed automatic transmission
Magnetic Ride Control suspension for a luxurious ride
💎 Luxury Features:
Premium leather interior
Heated & cooled front seats + heated 2nd row
Heated steering wheel
Power sunroof
Navigation & premium Bose Centerpoint sound system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Surround vision camera & parking sensors
Adaptive cruise control & lane keep assist
Tri-zone climate control
Power-folding 3rd row
Hands-free power liftgate
Remote start
📍 Platinum Auto Sales – Dealer #4744
💬 "There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!"
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
204-688-1001