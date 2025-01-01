Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=156 data-end=241>✨ <strong data-start=158 data-end=237>FOR SALE: 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury – 6.2L V8 – 22 GM Snowflake Wheels</strong> ✨</p><p data-start=243 data-end=300>🚗 <strong data-start=246 data-end=298>Platinum Auto Sales – Stock #1511 – Dealer #4744</strong></p><p data-start=302 data-end=569>This <strong data-start=307 data-end=355>mint-condition 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury</strong> is the ultimate full-size SUV — powerful, comfortable, and loaded with every premium feature you could want. Sitting on <strong data-start=476 data-end=511>factory 22 GM Snowflake wheels</strong> with <strong data-start=517 data-end=535>like-new tires</strong>, it’s as sharp as it is smooth.</p><p data-start=571 data-end=600>🔥 <strong data-start=574 data-end=598>Power & Performance:</strong></p><ul data-start=601 data-end=746><ul data-start=601 data-end=746><li data-start=601 data-end=652><p data-start=603 data-end=652>6.2L V8 engine – smooth, strong, and responsive</p></li><li data-start=653 data-end=688><p data-start=655 data-end=688>10-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=689 data-end=746><p data-start=691 data-end=746>Magnetic Ride Control suspension for a luxurious ride</p></li></ul></ul><p> </p><p data-start=748 data-end=773>💎 <strong data-start=751 data-end=771>Luxury Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=774 data-end=1177><ul data-start=774 data-end=1177><li data-start=774 data-end=802><p data-start=776 data-end=802>Premium leather interior</p></li><li data-start=803 data-end=851><p data-start=805 data-end=851>Heated & cooled front seats + heated 2nd row</p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=877><p data-start=854 data-end=877>Heated steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=878 data-end=895><p data-start=880 data-end=895>Power sunroof</p></li><li data-start=896 data-end=950><p data-start=898 data-end=950>Navigation & premium Bose Centerpoint sound system</p></li><li data-start=951 data-end=983><p data-start=953 data-end=983>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=984 data-end=1028><p data-start=986 data-end=1028>Surround vision camera & parking sensors</p></li><li data-start=1029 data-end=1075><p data-start=1031 data-end=1075>Adaptive cruise control & lane keep assist</p></li><li data-start=1076 data-end=1104><p data-start=1078 data-end=1104>Tri-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=1105 data-end=1130><p data-start=1107 data-end=1130>Power-folding 3rd row</p></li><li data-start=1131 data-end=1160><p data-start=1133 data-end=1160>Hands-free power liftgate</p></li><li data-start=1161 data-end=1177><p data-start=1163 data-end=1177>Remote start</p></li></ul></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1179 data-end=1279>📍 <strong data-start=1182 data-end=1220>Platinum Auto Sales – Dealer #4744</strong><br data-start=1220 data-end=1223 /><br />💬 <strong data-start=1226 data-end=1277>There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!</strong></p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br />DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2020 Cadillac Escalade

147,500 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
12868799

2020 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1755297610
  2. 1755297610
  3. 1755297610
  4. 1755297610
  5. 1755297610
  6. 1755297610
  7. 1755297610
  8. 1755297610
  9. 1755297610
  10. 1755297610
  11. 1755297610
  12. 1755297610
  13. 1755297610
  14. 1755297610
  15. 1755297611
  16. 1755297610
  17. 1755297611
  18. 1755297611
  19. 1755297611
  20. 1755297611
  21. 1755297611
  22. 1755297611
  23. 1755297610
  24. 1755297611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4BKJ0LR306270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1511
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

✨ FOR SALE: 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury – 6.2L V8 – 22" GM Snowflake Wheels ✨

🚗 Platinum Auto Sales – Stock #1511 – Dealer #4744

This mint-condition 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury is the ultimate full-size SUV — powerful, comfortable, and loaded with every premium feature you could want. Sitting on factory 22" GM Snowflake wheels with like-new tires, it’s as sharp as it is smooth.

🔥 Power & Performance:

    • 6.2L V8 engine – smooth, strong, and responsive

    • 10-speed automatic transmission

    • Magnetic Ride Control suspension for a luxurious ride

 

💎 Luxury Features:

    • Premium leather interior

    • Heated & cooled front seats + heated 2nd row

    • Heated steering wheel

    • Power sunroof

    • Navigation & premium Bose Centerpoint sound system

    • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

    • Surround vision camera & parking sensors

    • Adaptive cruise control & lane keep assist

    • Tri-zone climate control

    • Power-folding 3rd row

    • Hands-free power liftgate

    • Remote start

 

📍 Platinum Auto Sales – Dealer #4744

💬 "There’s no better deal, than a Platinum Deal!"


DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT - 5.0L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - 5.0L 141,130 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - X31 OFFROAD PKG. - 5.3L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - X31 OFFROAD PKG. - 5.3L 131,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F SPORT 102,500 KM $42,599 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Cadillac Escalade