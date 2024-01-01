Menu
Dealer# 4660 Dealer# 4660 Fresh Safety Fresh Safety
Non Accident Vehicle/Clean Title Non Accident Vehicle/Clean Title In Excellent Condition. In Excellent Condition. Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!! Engine: 6.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL   4WD Engine: 6.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL   4WD Contact us now @ Office # (204) 255-1297 Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

178,200 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Crew Cab STD Bed

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Crew Cab STD Bed

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE71LF128878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LF128878
  • Mileage 178,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Fresh Safety

Non Accident Vehicle/Clean Title 

In Excellent Condition.

 

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Engine: 6.6L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL   4WD  

 

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500