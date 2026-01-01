Menu
NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, WOOD TRIM, 3RD ROW SEATING, KEYLESS GO, SATELLITE RADIO, REAR A/C, REAR DEFROST, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c, at Auto Excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

2020 Dodge Durango

150,895 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

GT

13499502

2020 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,895KM
VIN 1C4RDJDGXLC257310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7310
  • Mileage 150,895 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, WOOD TRIM, 3RD ROW SEATING, KEYLESS GO, SATELLITE RADIO, REAR A/C, REAR DEFROST, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2020 Dodge Durango