$19,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 209,450 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 🚨
⚪ White Exterior | ⚫ Black Leather Interior
📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660
✨ Fully Loaded • 7-Seater • Family Ready ✨
Key Features:
🚗 209,450 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD • Gas
🪑 Leather Seats • Bucket Style • Heated Front Seats
🚪 Dual Power Sliding Doors • Power Liftgate
🎥 Backup Camera • Navigation System • DVD Player
🎶 AM/FM + Satellite Radio
🔑 Remote Start
❄️ Air Conditioning • Rear A/C • Rear Defrost
🛡️ Blind Spot Monitor • Traction Control • ABS
💡 Fog Lights • Spoiler • Luggage Rack
🎮 Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)
🔌 Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors • Adjustable Steering Wheel
🅿️ Parking Distance Control
Perfect for families, road trips, and daily driving — clean, comfortable, and ready to go!
📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297
🕒 Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10 AM – 6 PM
• Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM
• Sun: Closed
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
204-255-1297