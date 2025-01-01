Menu
🚨 NEW ARRIVAL — 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 🚨
⚪ White Exterior | ⚫ Black Leather Interior
📍 The Car Guy Inc — Dealer #4660

✨ Fully Loaded • 7-Seater • Family Ready ✨

Key Features:
🚗 209,450 KM
🛠️ 3.6L V6 • Auto • FWD • Gas
🪑 Leather Seats • Bucket Style • Heated Front Seats
🚪 Dual Power Sliding Doors • Power Liftgate
🎥 Backup Camera • Navigation System • DVD Player
🎶 AM/FM + Satellite Radio
🔑 Remote Start 
❄️ Air Conditioning • Rear A/C • Rear Defrost
🛡️ Blind Spot Monitor • Traction Control • ABS
💡 Fog Lights • Spoiler • Luggage Rack
🎮 Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)
🔌 Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors • Adjustable Steering Wheel
🅿️ Parking Distance Control

 

Perfect for families, road trips, and daily driving — clean, comfortable, and ready to go!

📍 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 5G2
📞 Call/Text: (204) 255-1297

🕒 Hours:
• Mon–Fri: 10 AM – 6 PM
• Sat: 10 AM – 5 PM
• Sun: Closed

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

209,450 KM

$19,495

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG7LR211300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

