Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more. Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us: - Pet Friendly Facility - Available Extended Warranties - Relaxed Low Pressure Sales Experience - Free Trade-In Appraisals - Finance Pre-Approval Service - Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program - Member of the Better Business Bureau - Member of the Used Car Dealers Association Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford F-150

19,121 KM

$40,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle | Yes Only 19,000 Kms !

2020 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle | Yes Only 19,000 Kms !

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$40,977

+ taxes & licensing

19,121KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP6LFC35908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford F-150