Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-250

59,604 KM

Details Description Features

$72,869

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,869

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Lariat | 4x4 | SuperDuty 160

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

Lariat | 4x4 | SuperDuty 160

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9389872
  2. 9389872
  3. 9389872
Contact Seller

$72,869

+ taxes & licensing

59,604KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9389872
  • Stock #: 22W2B43A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BNXLEE13391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,604 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 53,185 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 51,526 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 72,274 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory