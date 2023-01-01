Menu
2020 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

1 KM

Details Description

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Carvista

877-245-5756

PopUp

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

1KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10512363
  Stock #: 309794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021, 2022 and 2023!
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

