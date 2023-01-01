2020 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

$19,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10512363

10512363 Stock #: 309794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Travel Trailer

Mileage 1 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.