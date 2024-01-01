Menu
2020 GMC Terrain | 39,289 KM | $29,591 + tax & licensing

Clean CARFAX | Power Sunroof | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate | HD Back up Camera | Discover three leading automotive brands all under one roof at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. As the exclusive destination in Winnipeg, we invite you to compare the latest offerings from GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick in a single visit. Streamline your shopping experience, explore a wide selection, and gain comprehensive insights into your desired vehicle. Drive home in your dream vehicle, tailored to your preferences! Simply click Start Your Purchase today to personalize your pricing, reserve a vehicle, receive a trade-in appraisal, and finalize your purchase from the comfort of your home. As Winnipegs trusted local EV specialists, were here to support your transition to electric vehicles. Whether you have inquiries about making the switch or need guidance on preparing your home for EV charging, our team is dedicated to assisting you. At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to enhance your vehicle purchase and ownership journey by providing exceptional service and support throughout. Your Experience is Everything. Price excludes taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2020 GMC Terrain

39,289 KM

$29,591

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain

SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,591

+ taxes & licensing

39,289KM
Used
VIN 3GKALTEX6LL224355

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,289 KM

Clean CARFAX | Power Sunroof | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate | HD Back up Camera |
Discover three leading automotive brands all under one roof at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. As the exclusive destination in Winnipeg, we invite you to compare the latest offerings from GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick in a single visit. Streamline your shopping experience, explore a wide selection, and gain comprehensive insights into your desired vehicle.


Drive home in your dream vehicle, tailored to your preferences! Simply click 'Start Your Purchase' today to personalize your pricing, reserve a vehicle, receive a trade-in appraisal, and finalize
your purchase from the comfort of your home.


As Winnipeg's trusted local EV specialists, we're here to support your transition to electric vehicles. Whether you have inquiries about making the switch or need guidance on preparing your home
for EV charging, our team is dedicated to assisting you.


At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to enhance your vehicle purchase and ownership journey by providing exceptional service and support throughout.

Your Experience is Everything.


Price excludes taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered, includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Power Outlet

Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered, side rails will be Black.)

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SiriusXM, delete
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
headlamps
SEATS
Defogger
Glass
Seat
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
and roof-rail side-impact

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

2020 GMC Terrain