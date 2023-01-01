2020 Honda Passport ...

Sale $44,324 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 4 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9851717

9851717 Stock #: F51W9E

F51W9E VIN: 5FNYF8H53LB501244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 38,475 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 1 Skid Plate Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 73.8 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) GVWR: 2,400 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: ECON mode, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and grade logic control Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels w/Black Accents Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Audio input jack Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim MP3/auxiliary input jack Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, adjustable driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls aux audio input jack Window grid antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 152-Watt AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system, HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack... Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features USB port HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive HondaLink 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Display Audio System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control Siri Eyes Free compatibility In-Dash Mounted Single CD 4 USB device connectors SMS text message/E-mail function 7 speakers including subwoofer cabin control app Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Radio: 152-Watt AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: ECON mode steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and grade logic control SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

