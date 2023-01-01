Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

32,308 KM

Details Description Features

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

32,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10032702
  • Stock #: 6008B
  • VIN: KMHRC8A3XLU043209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 6008B
  • Mileage 32,308 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

