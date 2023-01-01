$25,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Hyundai Venue
2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
32,308KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032702
- Stock #: 6008B
- VIN: KMHRC8A3XLU043209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Stock # 6008B
- Mileage 32,308 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9