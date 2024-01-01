Menu
2020 Infiniti Q50

23,758 KM

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50

Signature Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof

2020 Infiniti Q50

Signature Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

23,758KM
Used
VIN JN1EV7AR7LM255225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
voice recognition for audio
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including 1-shot voice destination entry
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
INFINITI InTouch w/navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics and a 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
SiriusXM Traffic w/3-month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/hands-free text messaging assistant
Windows and Remote Start
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including Siri and Google Voice
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary trial
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/manual thigh extension
front driver power torso bolster and power lumbar
streaming audio via Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio system w/AM/FM/HD radio/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof 23,758 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
