Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Kia Forte EX+! This gently used sedan is ready to impress with its sleek Hyper Blue exterior and comfortable black interior. With only 60,195 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left to offer. Key Features: - Moonroof for those perfect sunny days - Heated seats and steering wheel for cozy winter drives - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission with sequential shift control - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation - Smart device integration for seamless connectivity - Spacious interior comfortably seating 5 passengers At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference behind the wheel of this impressive Kia Forte. Contact us to reserve your spot, start the purchase process, or simply learn more about this fantastic vehicle. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away! Dealer permit #4454

2020 Kia Forte

60,195 KM

Details Description Features

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
13468225

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 13468225
  2. 13468225
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,195KM
VIN 3KPF54AD0LE218956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Kia Forte EX+! This gently used sedan is ready to impress with its sleek Hyper Blue exterior and comfortable black interior. With only 60,195 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left to offer.

Key Features:
- Moonroof for those perfect sunny days
- Heated seats and steering wheel for cozy winter drives
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with sequential shift control
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation
- Smart device integration for seamless connectivity
- Spacious interior comfortably seating 5 passengers

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference behind the wheel of this impressive Kia Forte. Contact us to reserve your spot, start the purchase process, or simply learn more about this fantastic vehicle. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box ! 75,957 KM $44,756 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502a | Moonroof | Accident Free | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502a | Moonroof | Accident Free | Local Vehicle 180,528 KM $39,239 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! 115,725 KM $19,832 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Kia Forte