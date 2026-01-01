$20,985+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$20,985
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Kia Forte EX+! This gently used sedan is ready to impress with its sleek Hyper Blue exterior and comfortable black interior. With only 60,195 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left to offer.
Key Features:
- Moonroof for those perfect sunny days
- Heated seats and steering wheel for cozy winter drives
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with sequential shift control
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation
- Smart device integration for seamless connectivity
- Spacious interior comfortably seating 5 passengers
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference behind the wheel of this impressive Kia Forte. Contact us to reserve your spot, start the purchase process, or simply learn more about this fantastic vehicle. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555