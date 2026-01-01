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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2020 Kia Soul

60,647 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Soul

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
14178073

2020 Kia Soul

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 14178073
  2. 14178073
  3. 14178073
  4. 14178073
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,647KM
VIN KNDJ33AU5L7027737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7JUFX
  • Mileage 60,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Keyless entry -inc: (2) folding keys w/remote transmitters
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation
3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 7" display audio
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
remote sunroof & pwr window controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Kia Soul