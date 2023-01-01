2020 Kia Telluride

$46,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10019112

10019112 Stock #: F53JVD

F53JVD VIN: 5XYP5DHC4LG006257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53JVD

Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.648 Final Drive Ratio Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson Part And Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 245/50R20 Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Find My Car Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Heater Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Rear-View Monitor Back-Up Camera Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio 630w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Additional Features Rear Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Memory Control

