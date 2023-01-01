Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

41,500 KM

Details Description Features

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 10019112
  2. 10019112
  3. 10019112
Contact Seller

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019112
  • Stock #: F53JVD
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC4LG006257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F53JVD
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 245/50R20
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Find My Car Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Heater

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear-View Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Additional Features

Rear Controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2020 Kia Telluride SX
 41,500 KM
$46,980 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 90,125 KM
$22,450 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Telluride S...
 49,074 KM
$48,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory