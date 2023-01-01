$59,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Landmark Our Only One
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10475310
- Stock #: F59J3K
- VIN: SALRU2RV0L2415522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Including balance of factory warranty and eligible for the Certified Program! Clean CARFAX! Call for details on this incoming lease return!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with it.
Full size SUV with third row very much in demand so please call soon as it is likely the only one we will see in the next few months. Hard to find.
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example the actual vehicle has 20 inch.black wheels not silver alloy as depicted.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
