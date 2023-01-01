Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

47,506 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Landmark Our Only One

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Landmark Our Only One

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

47,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475310
  • Stock #: F59J3K
  • VIN: SALRU2RV0L2415522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Including balance of factory warranty and eligible for the Certified Program! Clean CARFAX! Call for details on this incoming lease return!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with it.

Full size SUV with third row very much in demand so please call soon as it is likely the only one we will see in the next few months. Hard to find.
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example the actual vehicle has 20 inch.black wheels not silver alloy as depicted.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Black Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Incontrol Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
InControl Navigation Pro Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
12 Way Electric Heated Front Seats - Style 2 -inc: driver and passenger 10 way powered: 2 x fore/aft (driver and passenger), 2 x recline (driver and passenger), 2 x height (driver and passenger), 2 x cushion tilt (driver and passenger), 2 x lumbar (dri...

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,130 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
89 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L Si6 V6 Supercharged

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) Automated Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
11 Speakers
RADIO: MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display
380w Premium Amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

