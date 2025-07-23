$42,493+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S | Pano Roof | 2 Sets of Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes the balance of the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty until July 23, 2025 or 160,000 km! Winter tires! New All Season Tires!
Shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for further details while we complete intake of this local trade. Or a walk around video!
So many great features, here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Winter and All-Season Tires
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* Panoramic Roof
* Meridian Sound System
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
