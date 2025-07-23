Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

49,518 KM

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$42,493

49,518KM
Used
VIN SALZJ2FX3LH076704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes the balance of the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty until July 23, 2025 or 160,000 km! Winter tires! New All Season Tires!
Shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for further details while we complete intake of this local trade. Or a walk around video!

So many great features, here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* Winter and All-Season Tires
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* Panoramic Roof
* Meridian Sound System
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.544 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbo Inline 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,428 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

