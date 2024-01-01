Menu
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2020 Lexus ES

57,750 KM

$37,798

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus ES

350 PREMIUM

2020 Lexus ES

350 PREMIUM

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$37,798

+ taxes & licensing

57,750KM
Used
VIN 58ABZ1B17LU056044

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,750 KM

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
2.56 Axle Ratio
Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 24-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), dual exhaust and Direct-Injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lexus Safety System+
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/lumbar support and 10-way power passenger seat w/lumbar support

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$37,798

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Lexus ES