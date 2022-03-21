Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

0 KM

Details Description

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

EX-L

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Used
  • Listing ID: 8751641
  • Stock #: 25560
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A38LZ614450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 SEATER, SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA Looking to transport up to 7 Passengers - Come and see this virtually NEW 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L. Well equipped with awesome features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 SEATER, SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

