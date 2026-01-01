Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

99,963 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

GT S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14530809

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

GT S-AWC

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1785539294278
  2. 1785539294781
  3. 1785539295215
  4. 1785539295636
  5. 1785539296063
  6. 1785539296501
  7. 1785539296921
  8. 1785539297351
  9. 1785539297779
  10. 1785539298203
  11. 1785539298603
  12. 1785539299008
  13. 1785539299422
  14. 1785539299853
  15. 1785539300283
  16. 1785539300698
  17. 1785539301121
  18. 1785539301546
  19. 1785539301965
  20. 1785539302376
  21. 1785539302791
  22. 1785539303216
  23. 1785539303672
  24. 1785539304072
  25. 1785539304472
  26. 1785539304895
  27. 1785539305324
  28. 1785539305762
  29. 1785539306197
  30. 1785539306651
  31. 1785539307070
  32. 1785539307489
  33. 1785539307914
  34. 1785539308340
  35. 1785539308779
  36. 1785539309224
  37. 1785539309658
  38. 1785539310101
  39. 1785539310540
  40. 1785539311062
  41. 1785539311503
  42. 1785539311947
  43. 1785539312372
  44. 1785539312808
  45. 1785539313239
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
99,963KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4J24A56LZ608633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport 109,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L FX4 Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L FX4 Package 141,563 KM $39,756 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SV 2.0L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Sentra SV 2.0L 60,850 KM $20,599 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV