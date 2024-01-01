Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2020 Nissan Kicks

30,386 KM

$24,717

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,717

+ taxes & licensing

30,386KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV9LL485858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 205/55R17
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,717

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Nissan Kicks