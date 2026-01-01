Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

96,727 KM

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

One Owner | No Accidents | New Tires

13506563

2020 Nissan Murano

One Owner | No Accidents | New Tires

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,727KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS2LN155301

  • Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,727 KM

2020 Nissan Murano Platinum – One Owner | No Accidents | New Tires
Key Features:
All-Wheel Drive
Platinum Trim
Leather Interior, Heated steering Wheel,
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
Panoramic Sunroof, BOSE Audio
Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Backup Camera/ 360 Camera
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Adaptive Cruise Control/Lane Departure Warning
Power Liftgate
One Owner, No Accidents
Brand New Tires


Comfort-Oriented and Quiet on the Road:
The Murano Platinum is tuned for comfort above all else. It delivers a smooth, quiet ride and a well-finished interior that feels more relaxed than sporty, making it an easy vehicle to spend time in day to day or on longer highway drives.


Clean History and Recently Serviced:
This one-owner Murano has a clean accident history and comes with new tires already installed. It presents well and offers peace of mind for buyers who want a turn-key SUV without immediate maintenance needs.


Our Take:
If your priority is comfort, space, and a more premium feel in a midsize SUV, the Murano Platinum is a solid choice. With one-owner history and recent wear items taken care of, this one makes a lot of sense.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2020 Nissan Murano