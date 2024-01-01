$32,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - Pano Rf, Htd Leather & Whl, Bose, Nav
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
79,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC781731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9275
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TOP TRIM STUNNING ROGUE SL AWD!! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE STEREO, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & WHEEL!! *** REMOTE START, 360 CAMERA, POWER GATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE!! *** And the list of upgrades goes on and on!! Carfax reports one owner with amazing history, and excellent service records. Meticulously maintained at the Nissan dealer, truly very well-taken care of, and it shows. Top trim! Loaded right up with amazing factory features and upgrades to keep you comfortable and safe behind the wheel like a Huge PANORAMIC ROOF......BOSE PREMIUM STEREO......NAVIGATION......Black Perforated LEATHER INTERIOR......HEATED SEATS......Dual POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......360 VIEW CAMERA......REMOTE START......Pro-Pilot Lane Keep Assist......POWER LIFT GATE......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Centre)......7 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Push Button Ignition......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Chrome Appearance Package (Grille, Door Handles, Accents)......LED Marker Lights & Headlights......FOG LIGHTS......Flat-Bottom Leather Sport Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Selectable Drive Modes (Eco, Sport)......Split Folding Rear Seat......Tonneau Cover......Intelligent AWD System w/ Locking Differential......Fuel Efficient 2.5L Inline 4 Engine......Beautiful 19 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Michelin Winter-Rated Tires!!
This All Wheel Drive Rogue comes with all original Books & Manuals, remote entry Key Fob, and balance of Factory NISSAN WARRANTY! Only 79,000kms, now sale priced at just $32,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
