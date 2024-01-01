Menu
Dealer# 4660

Comes Safetied

Low KM and ready to drive away

Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

2020 Nissan Rogue

70,884 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV0LC782487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Comes Safetied

Low KM and ready to drive away

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

2020 Nissan Rogue