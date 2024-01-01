$28,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safetied
Low KM and ready to drive away
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297