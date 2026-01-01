$29,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
BLACK EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 l Back Up Cam l Remote Start l Class IV Hitch
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
BLACK EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 l Back Up Cam l Remote Start l Class IV Hitch
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,138KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5LG190110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,138 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Trailer Tow Package
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Engine Block Heater
730-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery
Sport Performance Hood
Power Steering
Remote Start
Bed LinerSAFETYParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags
Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Headlights
Locking TailgateTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTUconnect 4C with 8.4-Inch Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
GPS Antenna Input
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display
5-Inch Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Audio Input Jack
6 Speaker Audio System
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Windows with One-Touch Up/DownCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Covering
Rear Underseat Storage Compartment
Driver and Passenger Assist Handles
Rear Dome Lamp
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Day/Night Rearview MirrorEXTERIOR / STYLINGDiamond Black Crystal Pearl Exterior
20x8-Inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Black Tubular Side Steps
Gloss Black Grille
Black Headlamp Bezels
Body-Colour Grille with Honeycomb Insert
Fog Lamps
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers
Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre HubOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
Anti-Spin Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Heavy Duty Suspension
Tow Hitch ReceiverDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4880
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Trailer Tow Package
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Engine Block Heater
730-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery
Sport Performance Hood
Power Steering
Remote Start
Bed LinerSAFETYParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags
Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Headlights
Locking TailgateTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTUconnect 4C with 8.4-Inch Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
GPS Antenna Input
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display
5-Inch Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Audio Input Jack
6 Speaker Audio System
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Windows with One-Touch Up/DownCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Covering
Rear Underseat Storage Compartment
Driver and Passenger Assist Handles
Rear Dome Lamp
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Day/Night Rearview MirrorEXTERIOR / STYLINGDiamond Black Crystal Pearl Exterior
20x8-Inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Black Tubular Side Steps
Gloss Black Grille
Black Headlamp Bezels
Body-Colour Grille with Honeycomb Insert
Fog Lamps
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers
Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre HubOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
Anti-Spin Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Heavy Duty Suspension
Tow Hitch ReceiverDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4880
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2020 RAM 1500 Classic