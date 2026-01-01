2020 RAM 1500 Classic

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MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS<br data-start=in.68in. data-end=in.71in. /> 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.113in. data-end=in.116in. /> Four-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.132in. data-end=in.135in. /> Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case<br data-start=in.176in. data-end=in.179in. /> 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio<br data-start=in.199in. data-end=in.202in. /> Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle<br data-start=in.234in. data-end=in.237in. /> Trailer Tow Package<br data-start=in.256in. data-end=in.259in. /> Class IV Hitch Receiver<br data-start=in.282in. data-end=in.285in. /> Engine Block Heater<br data-start=in.304in. data-end=in.307in. /> 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery<br data-start=in.339in. data-end=in.342in. /> Sport Performance Hood<br data-start=in.364in. data-end=in.367in. /> Power Steering<br data-start=in.381in. data-end=in.384in. /> Remote Start<br data-start=in.396in. data-end=in.399in. /> Bed LinerSAFETYParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br data-start=in.448in. data-end=in.451in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.479in. data-end=in.482in. /> 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes<br data-start=in.511in. data-end=in.514in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.530in. data-end=in.533in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.564in. data-end=in.567in. /> Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags<br data-start=in.601in. data-end=in.604in. /> Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags<br data-start=in.638in. data-end=in.641in. /> Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags<br data-start=in.686in. data-end=in.689in. /> Supplemental Side Air Bags<br data-start=in.715in. data-end=in.718in. /> Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer<br data-start=in.747in. data-end=in.750in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.770in. data-end=in.773in. /> Locking TailgateTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTUconnect 4C with 8.4-Inch Display<br data-start=in.853in. data-end=in.856in. /> Apple CarPlay<br data-start=in.869in. data-end=in.872in. /> Android Auto<br data-start=in.884in. data-end=in.887in. /> Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication<br data-start=in.921in. data-end=in.924in. /> Bluetooth Audio Streaming<br data-start=in.949in. data-end=in.952in. /> GPS Antenna Input<br data-start=in.969in. data-end=in.972in. /> SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br data-start=in.996in. data-end=in.999in. /> 7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display<br data-start=in.1031in. data-end=in.1034in. /> 5-Inch Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.1060in. data-end=in.1063in. /> USB Input<br data-start=in.1072in. data-end=in.1075in. /> Audio Input Jack<br data-start=in.1091in. data-end=in.1094in. /> 6 Speaker Audio System<br data-start=in.1116in. data-end=in.1119in. /> Cruise Control<br data-start=in.1133in. data-end=in.1136in. /> Remote Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.1156in. data-end=in.1159in. /> Power Windows with One-Touch Up/DownCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat<br data-start=in.1256in. data-end=in.1259in. /> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br data-start=in.1294in. data-end=in.1297in. /> Air Conditioning<br data-start=in.1313in. data-end=in.1316in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.1332in. data-end=in.1335in. /> Tilt Steering Column<br data-start=in.1355in. data-end=in.1358in. /> Front Floor Mats<br data-start=in.1374in. data-end=in.1377in. /> Rear Floor Mats<br data-start=in.1392in. data-end=in.1395in. /> Carpet Floor Covering<br data-start=in.1416in. data-end=in.1419in. /> Rear Underseat Storage Compartment<br data-start=in.1453in. data-end=in.1456in. /> Driver and Passenger Assist Handles<br data-start=in.1491in. data-end=in.1494in. /> Rear Dome Lamp<br data-start=in.1508in. data-end=in.1511in. /> 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet<br data-start=in.1541in. data-end=in.1544in. /> Manual Adjustable Front Seats<br data-start=in.1573in. data-end=in.1576in. /> Day/Night Rearview MirrorEXTERIOR / STYLINGDiamond Black Crystal Pearl Exterior<br data-start=in.1661in. data-end=in.1664in. /> 20x8-Inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels<br data-start=in.1706in. data-end=in.1709in. /> Black Tubular Side Steps<br data-start=in.1733in. data-end=in.1736in. /> Gloss Black Grille<br data-start=in.1754in. data-end=in.1757in. /> Black Headlamp Bezels<br data-start=in.1778in. data-end=in.1781in. /> Body-Colour Grille with Honeycomb Insert<br data-start=in.1821in. data-end=in.1824in. /> Fog Lamps<br data-start=in.1833in. data-end=in.1836in. /> Tinted Glass<br data-start=in.1848in. data-end=in.1851in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.1871in. data-end=in.1874in. /> Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers<br data-start=in.1913in. data-end=in.1916in. /> Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre HubOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability<br data-start=in.1990in. data-end=in.1993in. /> Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case<br data-start=in.2034in. data-end=in.2037in. /> Anti-Spin Rear Differential<br data-start=in.2064in. data-end=in.2067in. /> Trailer Tow Capability<br data-start=in.2089in. data-end=in.2092in. /> Heavy Duty Suspension<br data-start=in.2113in. data-end=in.2116in. /> Tow Hitch ReceiverDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.2157in. data-end=in.2160in. /> Stock Number#4880<br data-start=in.2177in. data-end=in.2180in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

95,138 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

BLACK EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 l Back Up Cam l Remote Start l Class IV Hitch

Watch This Vehicle
14117098

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

BLACK EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 l Back Up Cam l Remote Start l Class IV Hitch

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
95,138KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5LG190110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,138 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS
8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Trailer Tow Package
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Engine Block Heater
730-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery
Sport Performance Hood
Power Steering
Remote Start
Bed LinerSAFETYParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Electronic Stability Control
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags
Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Headlights
Locking TailgateTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTUconnect 4C with 8.4-Inch Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
GPS Antenna Input
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display
5-Inch Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Audio Input Jack
6 Speaker Audio System
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Windows with One-Touch Up/DownCOMFORT / INTERIORCloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Carpet Floor Covering
Rear Underseat Storage Compartment
Driver and Passenger Assist Handles
Rear Dome Lamp
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Day/Night Rearview MirrorEXTERIOR / STYLINGDiamond Black Crystal Pearl Exterior
20x8-Inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Black Tubular Side Steps
Gloss Black Grille
Black Headlamp Bezels
Body-Colour Grille with Honeycomb Insert
Fog Lamps
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers
Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre HubOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4X4 Capability
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case
Anti-Spin Rear Differential
Trailer Tow Capability
Heavy Duty Suspension
Tow Hitch ReceiverDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4880
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2020 RAM 1500 Classic