Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2020 RAM PROMASTER 1500 CARGO VAN, FWD 172,874 KM</p> <p>3.6 L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p> </p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> </p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $18999+ taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2020 RAM ProMaster

172,874 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM ProMaster

Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14124466

2020 RAM ProMaster

Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 14124466
  2. 14124466
  3. 14124466
  4. 14124466
  5. 14124466
  6. 14124466
  7. 14124466
  8. 14124466
  9. 14124466
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
172,874KM
VIN 3C6TRVNG0LE122804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4746
  • Mileage 172,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2020 RAM PROMASTER 1500 CARGO VAN, FWD 172,874 KM


3.6 L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE


 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


 


Asking $18999+ taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

Used 2020 RAM ProMaster Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 RAM ProMaster Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic 172,874 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 117,260 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR All-wheel Drive 4dr CVT SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mitsubishi RVR All-wheel Drive 4dr CVT SE 135,440 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2020 RAM ProMaster