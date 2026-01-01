$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM ProMaster
Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic
2020 RAM ProMaster
Base Cargo Van High Roof 136 in. WB Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4746
- Mileage 172,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2020 RAM PROMASTER 1500 CARGO VAN, FWD 172,874 KM
3.6 L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
Asking $18999+ taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-774-8900