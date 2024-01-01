Menu
Account
Sign In
Touring AWD| Eyesight, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Carplay/Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Power Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Title! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owners manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2020 Subaru Forester

85,510 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD| Eyesight/Sunroof/Carplay/Clean Title!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD| Eyesight/Sunroof/Carplay/Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 11085965
  2. 11085965
  3. 11085965
  4. 11085965
  5. 11085965
  6. 11085965
  7. 11085965
  8. 11085965
  9. 11085965
  10. 11085965
  11. 11085965
  12. 11085965
  13. 11085965
  14. 11085965
  15. 11085965
  16. 11085965
  17. 11085965
  18. 11085965
  19. 11085965
  20. 11085965
  21. 11085965
  22. 11085965
  23. 11085965
  24. 11085965
  25. 11085965
  26. 11085965
  27. 11085965
  28. 11085965
  29. 11085965
  30. 11085965
Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,510KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEJC4LH510836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 510836
  • Mileage 85,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring AWD| Eyesight, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Carplay/Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Power Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, One Owner, Great Service Records, Clean Title!

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD Premium| Leather Sunroof, 7 SEATS No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD Premium| Leather Sunroof, 7 SEATS No Accidents 69,378 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD GT| Leather/Sunroof, One Owner/No Accidents! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD GT| Leather/Sunroof, One Owner/No Accidents! 61,152 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 HB Sport GS| HTD Seat/Wheel, 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 HB Sport GS| HTD Seat/Wheel, 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS 89,562 KM $19,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester