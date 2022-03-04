$36,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy
Limited* AWD/Navigation/Sunroof/Reverse Camera
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
- Listing ID: 8619146
- Stock #: 25519
- VIN: 4S3BWDN68L3004019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25519
- Mileage 25,641 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY 25,641 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, SXM, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 11.6 in. TOUCHSCREEN Enjoy LUXURY, CONVENIENCE & COMFORT in this ''virtually new'' 2020 Subaru Legacy limited! Has ample interior space and it is beautiful inside and out! Well equipped with awesome features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 11.6 in. TOUCHSCREEN and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
