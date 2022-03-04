2020 Subaru Legacy

$36,997 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 6 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619146

8619146 Stock #: 25519

25519 VIN: 4S3BWDN68L3004019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25519

Mileage 25,641 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.