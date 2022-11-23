$54,538+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus FSD CAPABLE
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$54,538
- Listing ID: 9424464
- Stock #: F4MW5D
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0LF529380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
SPECS:
Autopilot
All Black Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Partial Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Standard Range Plus Rear-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires November 14, 2023 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires November 14, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires November 14, 2027 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Primary photo is stock and may not represent the actual vehicle, but remaining pictures are.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
