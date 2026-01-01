$34,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD l Acceleration Boost PKG l FSD 3.0 l Matt Black Wrap
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD l Acceleration Boost PKG l FSD 3.0 l Matt Black Wrap
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
133,769KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE4LF042753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 133,769 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCEDual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Acceleration Boost Package
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Heat Pump System
Drive Mode Select
Power SteeringSAFETYAutosteer Included
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
360-Degree Camera System
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
FSD Computer 3.0 Hardware
8 Exterior Cameras
Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
Wireless Phone Connectivity
USB-C Charging Ports
Wireless Charging Pad
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Standard Connectivity Included
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access AppCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Memory Driver Seat
Panoramic Glass Roof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Flush Door Handles
Tinted Glass Roof
Body Colour Mirrors
Body Colour Door Handles
Rear Spoiler
Alloy Wheels
Black Exterior Trim
Aerodynamic Exterior DesignOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Traction Management System
Regenerative Braking Control
Long Range Driving CapabilityDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4903
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Long Range Battery
Acceleration Boost Package
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Heat Pump System
Drive Mode Select
Power SteeringSAFETYAutosteer Included
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
360-Degree Camera System
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
FSD Computer 3.0 Hardware
8 Exterior Cameras
Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
Wireless Phone Connectivity
USB-C Charging Ports
Wireless Charging Pad
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Standard Connectivity Included
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access AppCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Memory Driver Seat
Panoramic Glass Roof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Flush Door Handles
Tinted Glass Roof
Body Colour Mirrors
Body Colour Door Handles
Rear Spoiler
Alloy Wheels
Black Exterior Trim
Aerodynamic Exterior DesignOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Traction Management System
Regenerative Braking Control
Long Range Driving CapabilityDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4903
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2020 Tesla Model Y