Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX on this beautiful XC40! Momentum Plus Package - Electronic Climate Control - Passenger Power Seat - Front Fog Lights - Power Operated Tailgate - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors - Grocery Bag Holder - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Interior High-Level Illumination - Keyless Drive - Inductive Charging for Smart Phone - Storage Box Under Driver Seat Cushion Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564 Dealer permit #5564

2020 Volvo XC40

50,634 KM

Details Description Features

$37,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC40

Momentum Plus | Local Lease

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC40

Momentum Plus | Local Lease

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,634KM
Used
VIN YV4162UK3L2284787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EJDJ
  • Mileage 50,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX on this beautiful XC40!
Momentum Plus Package
- Electronic Climate Control
- Passenger Power Seat
- Front Fog Lights
- Power Operated Tailgate
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Grocery Bag Holder
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- Keyless Drive
- Inductive Charging for Smart Phone
- Storage Box Under Driver Seat Cushion
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,220 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver seat w/memory, mechanical passenger seat w/height and length adjustment, 4 way power lumbar support and mechanical cushion extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Cushion Tilt
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
330w Regular Amplifier

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Volvo On Call
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: High Performance Sound -inc: 9" centre display w/touch screen
smart phone integration w/2 USB HUB (iPhone and Android)
Bluetooth connection and Sirius satellite radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2020 Volvo XC90 R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Volvo XC90 R-Design Premium Plus | Bowers 51,357 KM $49,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription 30,794 KM $63,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Advanced | Climate for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Advanced | Climate 37,389 KM $49,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC40