Menu
Account
Sign In
Lease Return - Massage Front Seats - Backrest Massage Front Seats Premium Plus Package - Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD) - Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control - 360° Camera - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - Compass - Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front and Rear Premium Package - Heated Wiper Blades - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights - Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors - Intellisafe Surround (BLIS) - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Metal Mesh Decor Inlays - Charcoal Headliner - Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System - Bumper Cover - Load Securing Net - Sim Card - Polestar - Protection Package Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564 Dealer permit #5564

2020 Volvo XC60

41,508 KM

Details Description Features

$46,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription Premium Plus | Bowers

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription Premium Plus | Bowers

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 11321098
  2. 11321098
  3. 11321098
  4. 11321098
  5. 11321098
  6. 11321098
  7. 11321098
  8. 11321098
  9. 11321098
  10. 11321098
  11. 11321098
  12. 11321098
  13. 11321098
  14. 11321098
  15. 11321098
  16. 11321098
  17. 11321098
  18. 11321098
  19. 11321098
  20. 11321098
  21. 11321098
  22. 11321098
  23. 11321098
  24. 11321098
  25. 11321098
Contact Seller

$46,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,508KM
Used
VIN LYVA22RL2LB568085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease Return
- Massage Front Seats
- Backrest Massage Front Seats

Premium Plus Package
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Camera
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front and Rear

Premium Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

- Metal Mesh Decor Inlays
- Charcoal Headliner
- Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System
- Bumper Cover
- Load Securing Net
- Sim Card
- Polestar
- Protection Package
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 255/45R20 AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, power side support and 4-way power lumbar support
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2022 Volvo XC40 Momentum Blonde | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo XC40 Momentum Blonde | Lease Return 39,722 KM $44,899 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Local Fixed Trailer Hitch for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Local Fixed Trailer Hitch 10,149 KM $52,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 S-Line | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 S-Line | No Accidents 27,821 KM $38,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC60