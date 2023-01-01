$52,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Komfort | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$52,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563080
- Stock #: 263710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,700 KM
Vehicle Description
It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This low KM 2021 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived directly from Audi Canada in popular Komfort trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating, rear view camera system, wireless Apple Carplay, power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this Ibis White SUV includes the following extra options: * Wireless Charging ($350) * Convenience Package w/Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Memory Seat, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Foot Activated Tailgate & Rear Cross Traffic Alert ($1550)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 5.99% and up to 7.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
