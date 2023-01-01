Menu
2021 Audi Q5

17,700 KM

Details Description Features

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

Komfort | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging

2021 Audi Q5

Komfort | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

17,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9563080
  Stock #: 263710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,700 KM

Vehicle Description

It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This low KM 2021 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived directly from Audi Canada in popular Komfort trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating, rear view camera system, wireless Apple Carplay, power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this Ibis White SUV includes the following extra options: * Wireless Charging ($350) * Convenience Package w/Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Memory Seat, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Foot Activated Tailgate & Rear Cross Traffic Alert ($1550)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 5.99% and up to 7.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

