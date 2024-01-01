Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Cadillac XT6

73,621 KM

$49,698

+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT6

Sport | Remote Start | NAV

2021 Cadillac XT6

Sport | Remote Start | NAV

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$49,698

+ taxes & licensing

73,621KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS7MZ130273

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,621 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Tool kit, road emergency
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
intelligent brake assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Spoiler
Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, compact spare
Spoiler, rear
Capless Fuel Fill
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Active aero shutters, upper
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

STEERING WHEEL
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Air Ionizer
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seating, 7-passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Memory Package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power tilt and telescoping steering column
Wireless Phone Charging

Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Alternator, 170 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
Driver Mode Selector

2021 Cadillac XT6