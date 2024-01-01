Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

28,452 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,452KM
Used
VIN 1G1FB1RS5M0108823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24109A
  • Mileage 28,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury 28,343 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jaguar XF 4dr Sdn V6 AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Jaguar XF 4dr Sdn V6 AWD 119,466 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Envision Avenir 40,800 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Camaro