$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
28,452KM
Used
VIN 1G1FB1RS5M0108823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T24109A
- Mileage 28,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2021 Chevrolet Camaro