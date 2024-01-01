Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

45,463 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS Locally Owned | Low KM's!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS Locally Owned | Low KM's!

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 11321065
  2. 11321065
Contact Seller

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,463KM
Used
VIN KL79MNSL3MB070633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Keys, (2) foldable
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Steering wheel, polyurethane 3-spoke
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
Trailering provisions (AWD models.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen

Exterior

Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, manual-folding, black
Tail lamps, halogen
Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Silver-painted aluminum

Additional Features

Steering
Wheels
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
rear child security
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
outside power-adjustable
non-variable ratio
covered
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Drivetrain
single-zone manual
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
17" (43.2 cm) Silver-painted aluminum
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
225/60R17 all-season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport No Accidents | One Owner | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V Sport No Accidents | One Owner | Local 14,891 KM $35,271 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Local | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Local | Low KM's 15,152 KM $35,271 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Locally Owned | Low KM's! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Locally Owned | Low KM's! 45,463 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer