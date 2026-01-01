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Convenience Package | Premium Seating Package | Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | If youre looking for a compact SUV that punches above its weight, this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD delivers with a fuel-efficient 1.3L turbocharged engine, full-time all-wheel drive, and a Premium Seating Package that makes every ride genuinely comfortable. With a clean, accident-free history and just over 62,000 km, its ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands. Key Features: - Full-Time AWD with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control for confident driving year-round - Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting memory for driver and passenger - Remote Engine Start via key fob start warming up before you even step outside - Premium Seating Package (YSE) and Convenience Package (ZL3) included - Fuel-efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine: 7.8 L/100 km highway, 8.9 L/100 km city - Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and comprehensive multi-airbag safety system - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected on the go Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Trailblazer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and well walk you through every detail. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

61,382 KM

Details Description Features

$24,805

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT Convenience Package | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
14397680

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT Convenience Package | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$24,805

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,382KM
VIN KL79MRSL9MB174745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package | Premium Seating Package | Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats |
If you're looking for a compact SUV that punches above its weight, this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD delivers with a fuel-efficient 1.3L turbocharged engine, full-time all-wheel drive, and a Premium Seating Package that makes every ride genuinely comfortable. With a clean, accident-free history and just over 62,000 km, it's ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands.

Key Features:
- Full-Time AWD with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control for confident driving year-round
- Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting memory for driver and passenger
- Remote Engine Start via key fob start warming up before you even step outside
- Premium Seating Package (YSE) and Convenience Package (ZL3) included
- Fuel-efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine: 7.8 L/100 km highway, 8.9 L/100 km city
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and comprehensive multi-airbag safety system
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected on the go

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Trailblazer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll walk you through every detail.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Airbags
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$24,805

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer