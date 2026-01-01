$24,805+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT Convenience Package | Clean CARFAX
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT Convenience Package | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$24,805
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 61,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience Package | Premium Seating Package | Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats |
If you're looking for a compact SUV that punches above its weight, this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT AWD delivers with a fuel-efficient 1.3L turbocharged engine, full-time all-wheel drive, and a Premium Seating Package that makes every ride genuinely comfortable. With a clean, accident-free history and just over 62,000 km, it's ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands.
Key Features:
- Full-Time AWD with Hill Descent and Hill Hold Control for confident driving year-round
- Heated Power Front Seats with 4-way lumbar support and 3-setting memory for driver and passenger
- Remote Engine Start via key fob start warming up before you even step outside
- Premium Seating Package (YSE) and Convenience Package (ZL3) included
- Fuel-efficient 1.3L 3-cylinder engine: 7.8 L/100 km highway, 8.9 L/100 km city
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for added peace of mind
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera and comprehensive multi-airbag safety system
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected on the go
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Trailblazer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll walk you through every detail.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811