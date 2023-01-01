2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Wireless Charging
- Bose Premium Audio
- Power Liftgate
- 8-Way Power Driver Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Stop/Start System
- Remote Start
Safety Features
- Backup Camera
- Chevrolet Safety Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Change Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Rear Park Assist
- Forward Collision Alert
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Side rails, roof-mounted (Black.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, RS badge
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter