2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

34,464 KM

Details Description Features

$34,568

+ tax & licensing
$34,568

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD | Sunroof | Wireless Charger

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD | Sunroof | Wireless Charger

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$34,568

+ taxes & licensing

34,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9576358
  • Stock #: F4W51Y
  • VIN: KL79MUSL6MB170459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Wireless Charging
- Bose Premium Audio
- Power Liftgate
- 8-Way Power Driver Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Stop/Start System
- Remote Start

Safety Features

- Backup Camera
- Chevrolet Safety Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Change Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Rear Park Assist
- Forward Collision Alert
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Side rails, roof-mounted (Black.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, RS badge
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Trailering provisions
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Exhaust, dual outlets (Round tips.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
tilt steering
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Armrest, rear centre
Assist handle, driver
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Shift knob, leather-wrapped, satin silver and chrome
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

