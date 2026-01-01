$47,783+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 2.7L Ecoboost | Moonroof | Sport Package |
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 2.7L Ecoboost | Moonroof | Sport Package |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$47,783
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 78,912 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a truck that works as hard as you do and still delivers on comfort and capability, this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT is worth a serious look. Equipped with the punchy 2.7L EcoBoost V6, the Sport Appearance Package, a Twin Panel Moonroof, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, this is a well-equipped half-ton that goes beyond the basics.
- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4WD for confident performance on and off the road
- LARIAT Sport Appearance Package (863) adds aggressive styling upgrades specific to this build
- Twin Panel Moonroof (43V) lets in natural light and fresh air on every drive
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 (43B) includes advanced driver assistance tech for safer highway and city driving
- Trailer Tow Package (53A) means this truck is ready to haul when you need it
- Iconic Silver Metallic exterior with black interior a clean, sharp combination
- 78,912 km on a well-maintained used truck, priced to reflect real-world value
Ready to put this F-150 to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in person or online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to book a test drive, ask questions, or get started on your purchase today.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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204-774-4444