$37,487+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | Powerboost Hybrid | Accident Free | Local Trade
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | Powerboost Hybrid | Accident Free | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$37,487
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,015 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a truck that works as hard as you do, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT delivers serious capability with everyday comfort. With 4WD, a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired to a 10-speed automatic, and a long list of driver-assist and tech features, this F-150 is built for those who demand performance both on the job site and on the open road.
Key Features:
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with Electronic 10-Speed Automatic and selectable drive modes (Normal, ECO, Sport, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand, Mud/Rut)
- Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for all-season comfort
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Lane-Keeping System with lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid, and driver alert
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- Equipment Group 302A High package for an elevated level of standard features
At 137,015 km, this F-150 has been well-used and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether you're hauling, towing, or commuting, it's ready to handle what comes next.
Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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204-661-9555