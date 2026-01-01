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If you need a truck that works as hard as you do, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT delivers serious capability with everyday comfort. With 4WD, a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired to a 10-speed automatic, and a long list of driver-assist and tech features, this F-150 is built for those who demand performance both on the job site and on the open road. Key Features: - 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with Electronic 10-Speed Automatic and selectable drive modes (Normal, ECO, Sport, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand, Mud/Rut) - Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control - SYNC 4 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for all-season comfort - Smart Device Remote Engine Start warm it up before you even step outside - Lane-Keeping System with lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid, and driver alert - Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators - Equipment Group 302A High package for an elevated level of standard features At 137,015 km, this F-150 has been well-used and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether youre hauling, towing, or commuting, its ready to handle what comes next. Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford F-150

137,015 KM

Details Description Features

$37,487

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | Powerboost Hybrid | Accident Free | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
14186870

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | Powerboost Hybrid | Accident Free | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14186870
  2. 14186870
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,487

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,015KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED3MFB20968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,015 KM

Vehicle Description

If you need a truck that works as hard as you do, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT delivers serious capability with everyday comfort. With 4WD, a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired to a 10-speed automatic, and a long list of driver-assist and tech features, this F-150 is built for those who demand performance both on the job site and on the open road.

Key Features:
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with Electronic 10-Speed Automatic and selectable drive modes (Normal, ECO, Sport, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand, Mud/Rut)
- Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for all-season comfort
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Lane-Keeping System with lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid, and driver alert
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- Equipment Group 302A High package for an elevated level of standard features

At 137,015 km, this F-150 has been well-used and is priced to reflect real-world value. Whether you're hauling, towing, or commuting, it's ready to handle what comes next.

Ready to take the next step? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

SPORT
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
deep snow/sand and mud/rut

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$37,487

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford F-150