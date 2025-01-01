Menu
4WD, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Pre-Collision Assist, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 8" LCD Touchscreen, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Traction control, Trailer brake controller, Smart trailer tow connector, Blind spot alert, Remote keyless entry, 40/20/40 Split front bench seat, 60/40 Split flip-up rear seat, 17" Argent Painted Steel Wheels.

We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Ford F-350

59,500 KM

Details Description

2021 Ford F-350

XLT

12260452

2021 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
59,500KM
VIN 1FT8W3DTXMED11757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30218P
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Pre-Collision Assist, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 8\" LCD Touchscreen, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Traction control, Trailer brake controller, Smart trailer tow connector, Blind spot alert, Remote keyless entry, 40/20/40 Split front bench seat, 60/40 Split flip-up rear seat, 17\" Argent Painted Steel Wheels.

We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 Ford F-350 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2021 Ford F-350