Only 30,000 Km, Balance of Genesis Warranty, 2.5L, AWD, 4 door, Auto, Leather Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, Parking Aid, Aerial View Display System, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio, Telescopic Steering Wheel, A/C, Tilt, smart Cruise Control, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

2021 Genesis GV80

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Advanced AWD - Panoramic Sunroof/Navigation

2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Advanced AWD - Panoramic Sunroof/Navigation

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

30,000KM
Used
VIN KMUHBDSB8MU057318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UYUNI WHITE
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5824
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 30,000 Km, Balance of Genesis Warranty, 2.5L, AWD, 4 door, Auto, Leather Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, Parking Aid, Aerial View Display System, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio, Telescopic Steering Wheel, A/C, Tilt, smart Cruise Control, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

