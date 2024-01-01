Menu
Local Vehicle | Accident Free | New Tires | Spray on Bed Liner | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Rear Seat Storage Package | X31 Off Road Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Premium 8 Color Touch Screen | Remote Start All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

53,948 KM

Details Description Features

$55,443

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$55,443

+ taxes & licensing

53,948KM
Used
VIN 1GTU9CEDXMZ108437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Accident Free | New Tires | Spray on Bed Liner | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Rear Seat Storage Package | X31 Off Road Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Premium 8" Color Touch Screen | Remote Start
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat, Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts.)
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$55,443

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 GMC Sierra 1500