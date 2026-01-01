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5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Cert & Services Performed - All Wheel Alignment - 4 New Tires - Engine Coolant Flush - Rear Diff Fluid Flush - Brake Services Key Features - Panoramic Moonroof - Heated & Ventilated Front Seats - Power Adjust Front Seats w/Drivers Memory - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Engine Starter - Apple Carplay/Android Auto - 331 Watts Premium Audio - Wireless Charger - Power Liftgate Safety Features - Blind Spot Information System - Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system - Rearview Camera - Front & Rear Parking Sensors Honda Sensing - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Road Departure Mitigation - Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow - Lane Keeping Assist System And more! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2021 Honda CR-V

97,855 KM

Details Description Features

$32,244

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Honda CR-V

Touring | Local Lease Return | Cert |

Watch This Vehicle
13997673

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring | Local Lease Return | Cert |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

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$32,244

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,855KM
VIN 2HKRW2H92MH236114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7FWD8
  • Mileage 97,855 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!

Cert & Services Performed

- All Wheel Alignment
- 4 New Tires
- Engine Coolant Flush
- Rear Diff Fluid Flush
- Brake Services
Key Features

- Panoramic Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seats w/Driver's Memory
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Starter
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- 331 Watts Premium Audio
- Wireless Charger
- Power Liftgate

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Information System
- Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
- Rearview Camera
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Honda Sensing

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Additional Features

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$32,244

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2021 Honda CR-V