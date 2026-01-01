$32,244+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring | Local Lease Return | Cert |
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring | Local Lease Return | Cert |
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$32,244
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7FWD8
- Mileage 97,855 KM
Vehicle Description
5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Cert & Services Performed
- All Wheel Alignment
- 4 New Tires
- Engine Coolant Flush
- Rear Diff Fluid Flush
- Brake Services
Key Features
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seats w/Driver's Memory
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Starter
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- 331 Watts Premium Audio
- Wireless Charger
- Power Liftgate
Safety Features
- Blind Spot Information System
- Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
- Rearview Camera
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Honda Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-888-2277