Preferred AWD| Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Comfort Access, Push start, One Owner, No Accidents!

2021 Hyundai KONA

71,520 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

71,520KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAA9MU702601

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 702601
  • Mileage 71,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred AWD| Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Comfort Access, Push start, One Owner, No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

