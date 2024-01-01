$24,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD| Htd Seats/Wheel/Carplay/0 Accidents
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD| Htd Seats/Wheel/Carplay/0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
71,520KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAA9MU702601
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 702601
- Mileage 71,520 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Preferred AWD| Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Comfort Access, Push start, One Owner, No Accidents!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD| Htd Seats/Wheel/Carplay/0 Accidents 71,520 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V AWD EX-L| Leather/Sunroof, One Owner/No Accidents! 77,580 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Auto| Convertible/400HP/Local/NO Accidents! 55,731 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2021 Hyundai KONA