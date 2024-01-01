$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Venue
Essential - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Carplay
2021 Hyundai Venue
Essential - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Carplay
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHRB8A3XMU064498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10087WAV
- Mileage 43,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** LOCAL CRISP & CLEAN CERAMIC WHITE HYUNDAI VENUE!! *** HEATED SEATS, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, WIRELESS CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!! *** KEYLESS ENTRY, HID AUTOMATIC LIGHTS!! *** Local trade purchased new and diligently serviced at Birchwood Hyundai right here in Winnipeg!! If you're after a fuel-efficient compact SUV then look no further. New-gen Hyundai's come with tons of amazing features and upgrades over the competition with a best-in-class warranty to boot!! Come take this one for a spin and enjoy HEATED SEATS......8.0 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Wireless APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Backup Camera......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......KEYLESS ENTRY......Sleek Graphite & Black Interior......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Leather-Wrapped & Contrast-Stitched Shift Boot......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Chrome Accents......Privacy Tinted Windows......Illuminated Vanity Mirrors......HEATED MIRRORS......Colour Matching (Bumpers, Handles, Mirrors)......HID Projector Headlights......Traction Control......12V/180W POWER OUTLET......USB Interface......Rear Cargo Tonneau Cover......Cruise Control......Fuel-Efficient 1.6L INLINE 4 Engine......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Drive Mode......15 INCH RIMS w/ ROADX Tires!!
This Clean Venue comes with all original Books & Manuals and only 43,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $19,900 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This Clean Venue comes with all original Books & Manuals and only 43,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $19,900 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunrf, Htd Lthr, Rmt Strt, Adptv Cruise 70,000 KM $33,000 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Carplay 43,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Limited - Htd Lthr Seats & Whl, Rmt Strt, 10in Scrn 16,000 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 Hyundai Venue