2021 Jeep Cherokee

82,000 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Trailhawk

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

82,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX3MD169988

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24247A
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
BLACK VINYL SEATS W/PREMIUM CLOTH INSERTS
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Black Aluminum
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof

