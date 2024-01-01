Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Gladiator

31,765 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon | NAV | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon | NAV | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

31,765KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBG6ML550893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5FJAP
  • Mileage 31,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Heavy-Duty Suspension
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
7 Skid Plates
Fox Premium Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll and Rear Anti-Roll

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Falken brand tires
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2021 Jeep Gladiator