$28,840+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Willys Black Pack | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Willys Black Pack | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,840
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,103 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys in Bright White is a purpose-built truck for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing daily usability. With the Black Pack, a proven 3.6L V6, and part-time 4WD, this Gladiator is ready for wherever the road or trail ends.
Key Features:
- Black Pack equipped adds aggressive style with blacked-out trim details
- Local Manitoba vehicle with 161,103 km of documented history
- Part-time 4WD with Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for serious off-road traction
- 3.6L V6 with automatic transmission for a smooth, capable drive
- Manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection open-air truck experience
- Proximity key with push-button start for everyday convenience
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for highway comfort
- HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes with full airbag safety suite
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Gladiator online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today visit us at birchwoodford.ca or stop by in person to get behind the wheel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
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204-661-9555