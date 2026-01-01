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The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys in Bright White is a purpose-built truck for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing daily usability. With the Black Pack, a proven 3.6L V6, and part-time 4WD, this Gladiator is ready for wherever the road or trail ends. Key Features: - Black Pack equipped adds aggressive style with blacked-out trim details - Local Manitoba vehicle with 161,103 km of documented history - Part-time 4WD with Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for serious off-road traction - 3.6L V6 with automatic transmission for a smooth, capable drive - Manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection open-air truck experience - Proximity key with push-button start for everyday convenience - Cruise control with steering wheel controls for highway comfort - HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes with full airbag safety suite At Birchwood Ford, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Gladiator online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today visit us at birchwoodford.ca or stop by in person to get behind the wheel. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2021 Jeep Gladiator

161,103 KM

Details Description Features

$28,840

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys Black Pack | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14110015

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys Black Pack | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14110015
  2. 14110015
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,840

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,103KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG5ML551212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,103 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys in Bright White is a purpose-built truck for those who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing daily usability. With the Black Pack, a proven 3.6L V6, and part-time 4WD, this Gladiator is ready for wherever the road or trail ends.

Key Features:
- Black Pack equipped adds aggressive style with blacked-out trim details
- Local Manitoba vehicle with 161,103 km of documented history
- Part-time 4WD with Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for serious off-road traction
- 3.6L V6 with automatic transmission for a smooth, capable drive
- Manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection open-air truck experience
- Proximity key with push-button start for everyday convenience
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for highway comfort
- HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes with full airbag safety suite

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Gladiator online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today visit us at birchwoodford.ca or stop by in person to get behind the wheel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$28,840

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Jeep Gladiator