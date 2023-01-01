$37,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4X4
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
65,221KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10430244
- Stock #: 3525
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG7MC524060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # 3525
- Mileage 65,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
< strong>
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
< strong>
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
< strong>
Call today: 204-560-1234
< strong>
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
< strong>
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
< strong>
Email: winipegcar@gmail.com
< strong>
Click here for finance:
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8