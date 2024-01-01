Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Renegade

63,508 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Renegade

Sport | Incoming |

2021 Jeep Renegade

Sport | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,508KM
Used
VIN ZACNJDAB9MPM96441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,508 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels w/Black Accents
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
Tires: 215/65R16 LBL All Season

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Renegade